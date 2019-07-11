  • search
    Delhi crime: Woman shot at in Dwarka

    By Vishal S
    New Delhi, July 11: Unknown assailants fired at a woman in Delhi's Dwarka area this morning, said reports. The incident took place in Dwarka Sector-12. She has been rushed to a hospital, but her condition is not known as yet.

    Delhi crime: Woman shot at in Dwarka
    Representational Image

    Dwarka is an area which used to be crime infested a decade ago or so, but in recent times a lot of apartments have come up, and the locality has become a part of main city. Many IT professional who work in IT hub Gurgaon, prefer to stay in Dwarka.

    Pakistan news anchor shot dead in Karachi

    There have been several shooting incidents in recent months. Delhi Police has also intensified its operations aganist the local gangs.

    On Wednesday, man was shot dead by unknown assailants outside his house in Delhi's Sangam Vihar. The incident took place in A Block of Sangam Vihar under the Tigri police station area.

    The victim, identified as Nishant Sharma, was standing outside his house when bike-borne men came and fired at him.

    On Sunday, a 26-year-old autorickshaw driver died after being shot multiple times in East Delhi.

    In June, a property dealer was allegedly shot at in the Nihal Vihar area of the national capital by three unidentified assailants.The victim identified as 30-year-old Narendra Sharma was a property dealer by profession.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 9:46 [IST]
