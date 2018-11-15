  • search

Delhi: Cop robbed at gun point in an auto rickshaw, 5 arrested

By
    New Delhi, Nov 14: The Delhi Police said that a constable was allegedly robbed at gun-point in a moving auto-rickshaw on highway near Wazirabad, Delhi. Five persons have been arrested in connection with the case, said a PTI report

    The accused have been identified as Shankar, 23, Saddam, 24, Ashawani, 21, Ash Mohd, 23, and Kishan Kumar ,44, they said.

    "On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, a Delhi Police constable was looted by some culprits at gun-point in a moving auto-rickshaw while he was returning to his training centre at PTS Wazirabad," said a senior police officer.

    The accused had dropped him near Yamuna Vihar after robbing his purse, mobile, carry bag and other articles. He managed to read some figures of the number of auto-rickshaw, he added.

    After registering a case, police apprehended the accused persons from near Nand Nagri flyover with their auto-rickshaw where they were searching a person to commit another robbery, he said.

    One auto, one mobile phone and a bag along with a wallet were recovered from their possession, the officer said.

    OneIndia with PTI inputs

    Story first published: Thursday, November 15, 2018, 12:04 [IST]
