Delhi CET Result 2019 to be declared today: Check time and direct link to download

New Delhi, June 22: The Delhi CET Result 2019 will be declared today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The official notification on the website says that the result will be declared very soon. The results are expected to be announced after 10 am today, June 22.

This year the exam was held on June 8 and 9. The counselling process would begin once the results are declared. The academic session would commence from August 1 onwards. The process is conducted for the admission process to the polytechnic colleges in Delhi. The results once declared will be available on cetdelhi.nic.in.

How to check Delhi CET Result 2019:

Go to cetdelhi.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout