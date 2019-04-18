Delhi: BJP nominates 3 names for mayoral elections

New Delhi, April 18: Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari on Thursday nominated the names of three councilors - two women and a sikh hailing from the Dalit community for the mayoral elections in three municipal corporations of the national capital.

Expressing confidence, Delhi BJP general secretary Rajesh Bhatia said Avtar Singh, a mallah Sikh, representing the Civil Lines ward and nominated for the mayoral elections will create history by becoming mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation(NDMC). Bhatia said, "No Dalit Sikh has ever become mayor of Delhi's civic bodies."

Anju Kamalkant and Sunita Kangra, both belonging to SC category, were nominated as mayoral candidates from East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation(SDMC) respectively. The BJP, which has majority in the three civic bodies. Sanjay Goyal (EDMC), Yogesh Verma (NDMC) and Raj Dutt Gahlot (SDMC) have also been nominated as candidates for deputy mayor elections.

Two councilors each of the party were also nominated for election to the standing committees of the respective municipal corporations. The elections for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and three members of the standing committee of the SDMC will be held on April 26, a senior SDMC official said. The last date to submit nominations is April 18, he said.

Mayoral polls in EDMC and NDMC would be held on April 29.

"This year, as per the rotation basis, the mayoral seat is reserved for the SC category," he said. The Delhi Municipal Corporation Act provides for election of mayor and deputy mayor from among the councillors of the corporations in the first meeting of the House every year. The mayors and deputy mayors get a year-long term in the cities of Union Territories.

