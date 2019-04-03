  • search
    Delhi: Alka Lamba asks public if she should resign from AAP after Twitter spat

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Apr 3: Disgruntled AAP MLA Alka Lamba on Wednesday asked the people outside Jama Masjid here whether she should resign from the Aam Aadmi Party as her "party people" were "repeatedly demanding" her resignation.

    Her visit to Jama Masjid followed a bitter Twitter spat with party lawmaker Saurabh Bharadwaj, who had taunted her to resign from the party.

    AAP MLA Alka Lamba
    Addressing a large crowd that gathered around her, Chandni Chowk MLA said AAP was repeatedly demanding her resignation and sought to know from the people.

    "I am fighting against BJP but some people are fighting with me. My party people are repeatedly asking me to resign. I want to know what is my fault. Why should I resign? I want the people of my constituency Chandni Chowk to decide whether I should resign from AAP or not," Lamba said.

    She also said that the only way to defeat the BJP is that AAP and Congress join hands. Lamba said that this was the second time her party had asked her to resign after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought her resignation in December last year. She said she was asked to resign as she had opposed the AAP's move to pass a resolution demanding the revocation of the Bharat Ratna honours, conferred to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

    [Alka Lamba asked to quit AAP in row over Rajiv Gandhi resolution]

    "On one hand Kejriwal said he wants coalition with Congress to defeat BJP but on the other hand he makes such statements. What does he want?" she said.

    Soon after the public outing, Lamba tweeted that if AAP and Congress come together the figures in Delhi would be AAP-2 seats, Congress-2 seats, BJP-3 seats but if there is no alliance, then it will be AAP-0, Congress-0 and BJP-7.

    Earlier, Lamba and Bhardwaj got into a verbal spat on Tuesday after the Congress released its manifesto. It all began when Lamba questioned the possibility of an alliance between the AAP and Congress after the latter released its manifesto without any mention of giving full statehood to Delhi.

