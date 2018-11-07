Delhi: 242.6 Kgs of crackers seized on Diwali day

Crackers seized from Dwarka today

Between October 23 and November 5, the Delhi Police seized over 3,500 kg of firecrackers and arrested 26 persons for storing them withoutlicense. (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

Air quality in Delhi likely to worsen during Diwali

On October 31st, a bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said firecrackers already produced can be sold in this festival season only in other parts of the country. In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and other southern states, firecrackers can be burst from 4 am-5 am and from 9 pm-10 pm during festivals, the apex court said.

SC has put restrictions on burning crackers

It said its direction on community bursting of firecrackers will apply pan India for two hours. Its directions on the ban on sale of firecrackers through e-commerce websites will apply pan India

Several have been arrested over illegal sale of crackers

Authorities predict the air quality to worsen during Diwali as they say burning firecrackers will spike air pollution to 'very severe' levels.

According to police, 3,847 kg of firecrackers have been seized from various parts of the city. The police, till November 5, seized 1,045 kg firecrackers from Shahdara, 1,688 kg from west Delhi, 659kgfrom north Delhi, 227kgfrom east Delhi, 72 kg from south-east Delhi, 96 packets from outer Delhi, 54 kg from northeast Delhi, 37kg from Dwarka and 64 kg of firecrackers from Delhi's southwest district so far.