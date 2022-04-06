YouTube
    CUCET 2022 registration starts today: Institutes and website to check

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 06: The CUCET 2022 Registration begins today. More details are available on the official website.

    The CUCET is being held for admissions to UG programmes from 2022-23 academic session in all UGC funded central universities. The institutes that will hold admission through the CUCET 2022 are Jamia Millia Islamia, St. Stephen College Jesus and Mary College and Delhi University.

    The Delhi University will conduct admissions for the UG programmes through CUCET 2022 except for the School of Open Learning and National Collegiate Women's Education Board.

    CUCET is a single window opportunity for students to seek admission in any of the central universities in the country. Students from across the country can register for CUCET 2022 through cuet.samarth.ac.in.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 11:09 [IST]
    X