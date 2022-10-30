Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
CSAB Counselling 2022 special round 1 allotment result today
New Delhi
New Delhi, Oct 30: CSAB Counselling 2022: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) is expected to announce the special round one allotment result today.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the special round allotment result on the website.
The CSAB 2022 special round one allotment result is likely be released at 5 PM today.
Reportedly, the last date to accept the seat and document verification is November 1.
The CSAB special round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on November 3.
CSAB 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result At Csab.nic.in: How To Check
- Visit official wbsite of CSAD csab.nic.in
- Click on CSAB Special round 1 seat allotment result link
- Login by entering credentials
- CSAB 2022 seat allotment result will appear on the screen
- Download and take a print out for future reference.
Story first published: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 14:18 [IST]