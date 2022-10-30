CSAB Counselling 2022 special round 1 allotment result today

'Red Light On, Gaadi Off': AAP stages protest against Delhi LG

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 30: CSAB Counselling 2022: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) is expected to announce the special round one allotment result today.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the special round allotment result on the website.

The CSAB 2022 special round one allotment result is likely be released at 5 PM today.

Reportedly, the last date to accept the seat and document verification is November 1.

UGC NET 2022 result soon: Check latest update

The CSAB special round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on November 3.

CSAB 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result At Csab.nic.in: How To Check

Visit official wbsite of CSAD csab.nic.in

Click on CSAB Special round 1 seat allotment result link

Login by entering credentials

CSAB 2022 seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Download and take a print out for future reference.

Story first published: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 14:18 [IST]