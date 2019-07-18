  • search
    CS Foundation Result 2019 date and time announced, website to check

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 18: The CS Foundation Result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announced the result for the CS Foundation Programme on July 25. The result will be declared at 11 am.

    CS Foundation Result 2019 date and time announced, website to check

    After the result is declared, the formal e-result-cum marks statement will be announced. The result once declared will be available on www.icsi.edu.

    How to check CS Foundation Result 2019:

    • Go to www.icsi.edu
    • Click on the result link and e-mark sheet
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, July 18, 2019, 8:20 [IST]
