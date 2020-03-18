Coronavirus: Full list of recruitment tests postponed

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 18: In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, several recruitment tests have been postponed. More details will be available on the official website.

Barring the ongoing board exams, several other exams have been cancelled by the various boards owing to the government advisories. There are numerous exams which have also been postponed.

Coronavirus: Full list of Recruitment Tests postponed:

ITBP Constable Recruitment Exam 2020 postponed

RBI Assistant Main Exam scheduled for March 29 postponed

Major job exams on schedule as of now

Bihar Public Service Commission Recruitment Exam postponed

Kerala PSC Recruitment exams postponed

AMU Admission test suspended