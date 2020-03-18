  • search
    Coronavirus: Full list of recruitment tests postponed

    New Delhi, Mar 18: In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, several recruitment tests have been postponed. More details will be available on the official website.

    Coronavirus: Full list of recruitment rests postponed

    Barring the ongoing board exams, several other exams have been cancelled by the various boards owing to the government advisories. There are numerous exams which have also been postponed.

    Coronavirus: Full list of Recruitment Tests postponed:

    • ITBP Constable Recruitment Exam 2020 postponed
    • RBI Assistant Main Exam scheduled for March 29 postponed
    • Major job exams on schedule as of now
    • Bihar Public Service Commission Recruitment Exam postponed
    • Kerala PSC Recruitment exams postponed
    • AMU Admission test suspended

