Construction works allowed again in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves

New Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 07: With the air quality in Delhi improving significantly, the Centre's air quality panel has revoked the curbs that were introduced in Delhi as part of Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) with immediate effect, including a ban on non-essential construction work.

While comprehensively reviewing the overall air quality parameters of Delhi-NCR, the Commission noted that due to forecasts by IMD/ IITM not indicating the overall AQI of Delhi to slip into "Severe" category in the next few days and as it is likely to fluctuate between 'Poor' to 'Very Poor' category, it is advisable to relax the restrictions and further roll back Stage-III of the GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR.

The Sub-Committee in its meeting today comprehensively reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the IMD/IITM forecasts for meteorological conditions and air quality index of Delhi and observed as under:

The overall AQI of Delhi has been progressively improving with 407 recorded on 04.12.2022; 347 on 05.12.2022; 353 on 06.12.2022; and 304 recorded today which is below the threshold for invoking the GRAP Stage-III actions (Delhi AQI 401-450).

Further, the AQI is seeing a downward trend with favourable improvement in the average AQI as well. Preventive/ mitigative/ restrictive actions under all Stages up to Stage-II are already underway and the forecasts by IMD/ IITM also do not indicate the AQI to fall in 'Severe' category in next few days.

Further, actions under Stage-I to Stage-II of the GRAP shall however remain invoked and be implemented, intensified, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the 'Severe' category. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stage I & II of GRAP which include the following:

Mechanical/vacuum-based sweeping of roads to be carried out on a daily basis.

Ensure water sprinkling along with use of dust suppressants regularly on roads to arrest road dust especially at hotspots, heavy traffic corridors, vulnerable areas (before peak hours) and proper disposal of dust collected in designated sites/landfills.

Regular inspection and strict enforcement of dust control measures at Construction & Demolition (C&D) sites and enforcement of direction on use of Ani-Smog guns.

Do not allow coal / firewood including in Tandoors in Hotels, Restaurants and open eateries.

Ensure hotels, restaurants and open eateries use only electricity/ clean fuel gas-based appliances

Enhance Parking fees to discourage private transport

Regulated use of DG Sets except for the emergent and essential services.

C&D project sites and industrial units which have been issued specific closure orders on account of violations/ non-compliances of various statutory directions, rules, guidelines etc. under no circumstances shall resume their operations without any specific order to this effect from the Commission.

Further, the Commission has once again appealed to the citizens of NCR to cooperate in implementing GRAP and follow the steps mentioned in the Citizen Charter under the GRAP. Citizens are advised to:

Use public transport and minimize use of personal vehicles.

Regularly replace air filters at recommended intervals in your automobiles.

Avoid dust generating construction activities

Various agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP and Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR and

DPCC have also been advised to ensure strict implementation of actions of Stage I and Stage II under GRAP in the NCR.

Further, the Commission is closely watching the situation and will review the air quality scenario accordingly. The revised schedule of the GRAP is available on the Commission's official website and can be accessed via caqm.nic.in

Story first published: Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 22:30 [IST]