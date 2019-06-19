Confirmed: RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 won’t release this month, check tentative exam dates

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 19: The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The admit card would be released ten days before the examination. Board officials say that they are yet to fix the exam date. As per the schedule the exams should be conducted between June and September 2019. Once the exam dates are decided, the admit card would be released ten days prior to that.

Once the admit card is released, the candidates will either get an SMS or email. It would however not be sent by post. In case any of the candidates do not get the call letter on mail or sms due to failure in delivery, they are advised to check the official websites. The full list of official websites region wise are provided below for your convenience.

There has been a lot of speculation and this led to the chairman of the RRB Guwahati questioning reports about predicting dates even before the final exam schedule has been released.

The board has not decided on the date of the exam. In this context how can anyone predict the date when the admit cards will be released, asked Chadrajit Saikia. The exam will be conducted for 10 to 15 days.

The hall ticket will be available four days prior to the scheduled date. Candidates will have to download it from the region based websites.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Websites to download

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer: www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in

Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in