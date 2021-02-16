CMAT 2021 exam postponed, new dates soon, registration until Feb 25

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 16: The CMAT 2021 exam has been postponed. More details are available on the official website.

The notification released by the National Testing Agency states that the exam will be held in the last week of March or in early April 2021. The exams were earlier scheduled for February 22 an 27.

The NTA will intimate the new dates soon. Those candidates who had not applied earlier may register for CMAT 2021 by February 25. The last date of successful final transaction of the fee (through SBI/HDFC Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/Paytm) is February 26.

Candidates who applied earlier can opt for this course by editing their application form during the correction window which will be made available after the closure of fresh registration.