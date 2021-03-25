YouTube
    CMAT 2021 admit card released, exam on March 31

    New Delhi, Mar 25: The CMAT 2021 admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The entrance exam is scheduled for March 31 2021. The CMAT 2021 will be held in two shifts. The morning shift would be between 9 am and 12 noon, while the evening shift would be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

    This year there would be a new paper named 'Innovation and Entrepreneurship' and those who have opted for the new paper will get 30 minutes extra to write it.

    There would be five sections for the CMAT paper. They are Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation, Language Comprehension, Logical Reasoning , General Awareness and the new optional section, Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Each section will have 25 questions for 100 parks. In all there would be 500 marks. The admit card once released will be available on cmat.nta.nic.in.

