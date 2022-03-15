YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CLAT 2022 exam dates revised: Check new schedule here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 15: The CLAT 2022 exam dates have been revised by the Consortium of National Law Universities. More details are available on the official website.

    CLAT 2022 exam dates revised: Check new schedule here

    The law exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 8. Now the CLAT 2022 exam will be held on June 19 2022. Due to this, the registration date has also been extended. The last date to apply is now May 9 2022.

    For the UG CLAT, candidates with 45 per cent marks or equivalent grade in Class 12 exams are eligible to apply. For the SC, ST candidates, the percentage is 40. For the CLAT UG, candidates must have an LLB or equivalent degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or its equivalent grade. For the SC and ST categories the required marks is 45 per cent. There is no upper age limit to appear in CLAT 2022. For more information on CLAT 2022 exams visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    examination

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 16:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X