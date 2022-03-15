CLAT 2022 exam dates revised: Check new schedule here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 15: The CLAT 2022 exam dates have been revised by the Consortium of National Law Universities. More details are available on the official website.

The law exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 8. Now the CLAT 2022 exam will be held on June 19 2022. Due to this, the registration date has also been extended. The last date to apply is now May 9 2022.

For the UG CLAT, candidates with 45 per cent marks or equivalent grade in Class 12 exams are eligible to apply. For the SC, ST candidates, the percentage is 40. For the CLAT UG, candidates must have an LLB or equivalent degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or its equivalent grade. For the SC and ST categories the required marks is 45 per cent. There is no upper age limit to appear in CLAT 2022. For more information on CLAT 2022 exams visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 16:37 [IST]