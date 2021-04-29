ICSI CS Exam 2021 to be held as per schedule. Read official notice

CLAT 2021 registration last date extended again

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 29: The CLAT 2021 registration has been extended. More details are available on the official website.

Candidates who have not yet registered for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021) can do so through the official website till May 15 2021, the Consortium of National Law Universities said. The exams will be conducted on June 13 2021.

This is the second time that the last date to register has been extended. Earlier the last date to apply was April 30, but that has now been extended.

The UG and LLM exam will be conducted in a single shift between 2 pm and 4 pm. Candidates who have qualified the 10+2 exams or an equivalent exam can apply for the exam. Candidates can register at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.