YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    clat registration

    CLAT 2021 registration last date extended again

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 29: The CLAT 2021 registration has been extended. More details are available on the official website.

    CLAT 2021 registration last date extended again

    Candidates who have not yet registered for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021) can do so through the official website till May 15 2021, the Consortium of National Law Universities said. The exams will be conducted on June 13 2021.

    This is the second time that the last date to register has been extended. Earlier the last date to apply was April 30, but that has now been extended.

    The UG and LLM exam will be conducted in a single shift between 2 pm and 4 pm. Candidates who have qualified the 10+2 exams or an equivalent exam can apply for the exam. Candidates can register at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

    MORE NEWS

    Story first published: Thursday, April 29, 2021, 8:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X