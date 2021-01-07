SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Answer Key 2019 released. Here is how to download

CLAT 2021 exam date rescheduled: Check official notice here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 07: The CLAT 2021 exam date has been rescheduled. More details are available on the official website.

The Consortium of National Law Universities rescheduled the exam due to clashes with the CBSE Board exam schedule. As per the new schedule the CLAT 2021 will be held on June 13 between 2 pm and 4 pm.

"The Executive Committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities met on 6th January 2021 to consider rescheduling the date of the CLAT 2021 exam due to clashes with the CBSE Board examination schedule announced last week," a notice issued by the President, CNLU and Secretary-Treasurer said.

"The date 13th for CLAT 2021 has been rescheduled to Sunday, June 2021 from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The UG and LL.M. exams shall be conducted on this date." You can read the official notice here.