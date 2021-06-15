CLAT 2021 application process: Last day today, exam on July 23

A 'ring of fire' solar eclipse will light up the sky today: Timings, visibility in India

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 15: The CLAT 2021 application process closes today. More details are available on the official website.

The schedule released by the Executive Committee of the National Law Universities says that the CLAT 2021 exam will be held on July 23 as opposed to the earlier date of June 13.

CLAT would be a pen and paper exam and will be conducted at centres with all COVID-19 protocols in place. The CLAT 2021 registration and application process began on January 1 2021 and the last date to register is today (June 15).The exam will be held on July 23 2021 between 2 pm and 4 pm.

The Common Law Admission Test is a national level entrance exam for admissions to UG and PG law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities across the country. To apply for CLAT 2021 visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 11:14 [IST]