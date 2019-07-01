  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Civil Services Prelims result 2019 date: Check details here

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 01: The Civil Services Prelims result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    Last year the exam was held on June 3 and the results were declared by July 15. This year the results would be declared in the second week of July. Nearly 10 lakh candidates register for the exams every year.

    Civil Services Prelims result 2019 date: Check details here

    This exam is a screening test for the main exam. The main exam will be a written test, unlike the prelims which was an objective test. The final merit list would be decided on the basis of the marks obtained in the main exam and also the interview.

    The number of candidates to be admitted to the main exam will be around 12 times the total approximate number of vacancies to be filled in the year. This year 896 vacancies have been notified by the UPSC in various civil services. The result once declared will be available on upsc.gov.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    civil services results

    Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 10:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue