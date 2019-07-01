Civil Services Prelims result 2019 date: Check details here

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 01: The Civil Services Prelims result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

Last year the exam was held on June 3 and the results were declared by July 15. This year the results would be declared in the second week of July. Nearly 10 lakh candidates register for the exams every year.

This exam is a screening test for the main exam. The main exam will be a written test, unlike the prelims which was an objective test. The final merit list would be decided on the basis of the marks obtained in the main exam and also the interview.

The number of candidates to be admitted to the main exam will be around 12 times the total approximate number of vacancies to be filled in the year. This year 896 vacancies have been notified by the UPSC in various civil services. The result once declared will be available on upsc.gov.in.