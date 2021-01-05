SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Answer Key 2019 released. Here is how to download

Civil Services Examination, 2019 result: Check full list here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 05: The result of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 was declared vide Press Note dated 04.08.2020 recommending 829 candidates in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and Central Services Group 'A' and Group 'B' against 927 vacancies.

The Commission, in accordance with the Rule 16 (4) & (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules, was also maintaining a Consolidated Reserve List in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under the respective categories.

UPSC prelims results declared

As sought by the Department of Personnel & Training, the Commission has now recommended 89 candidates which include 73 General, 14 OBC, 01 EWS and 01 SC, to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2019. Particulars of these candidates are included herewith. The candidates so recommended will be intimated directly by the DOP&T.

The candidature of following 04 (four) candidates bearing Roll No. 0404736, 0835241, 2100323 and 6603686 are provisional.

The result of one candidate has been kept withheld. The full list is available on https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/full%20list%20(2).pdf.