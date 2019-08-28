Civil judge vacancy in Uttarakhand increased, check category wise list

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 28: The Civil Judge vacancy has been increased by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission. More details are available on the official website.

    The vacancies have been increased from 15 to 28. Earlier the number of vacancies for the general category was 6, which has now been increased to 16. For SC category, it has increased from 1 to 2 and for the EWS it is up from 1 to 3. There is no change in status for the ST category.

    Representational Image

    The preliminary exam will be conducted from September 1 2019 and admit cards have already been released.

    The exam will be conducted at Haridwar, Haldwani, and Dehradun. The pre-exam will be objective in nature and will be of three hours duration. Part A will have 50 general knowledge questions and part B will have 150 questions on Law.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 8:45 [IST]
