Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 result 2019 date and websites to check

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 04: The Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

This year the CGBSE conducted the 10th exam from March 1 to March 23 and the 12th exam from March 2 to March 29 2019. The results once declared can be checked on cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.com.

How to check Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 result 2019:

Go to cgbse.nic.in , results.cg.nic.in , indiaresults.com or examresults.com

, , or Click on relevant stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout