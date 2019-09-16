Check winning numbers of Nagaland State Lottery Result

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 16: The Nagaland State Lotteries result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The draw today will be held at 8 pm. Below you can check the winning numbers of the Dear Hawk Evening lottery result held on September 15. The September 16 result once declared will be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland State Lottery: Dear Ostrich Evening results:

1st Prize 25.31 Lakhs/- 55C 70947 56K 07500

(including Super Prize Amt)

Cons. Prize 1000/- 70947 07500 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/-

07607 16291 17000 38847 46081 58100 72912 74678 83299 85110

3rd Prize 500/-

0504 2544 2725 2747 4361 6939 7225 7378 7976 8711

4th Prize 250/-

0021 1267 3389 4550 4750 7428 7709 8766 9140 9764

5th Prize 120/-

0010 0736 1497 2792 3837 4774 5886 7215 8141 9122

0108 0763 1500 2910 3859 4853 5900 7269 8157 9132

0174 0892 1690 2920 3878 4898 6359 7292 8336 9179

0183 0967 1691 3121 3924 5059 6415 7308 8465 9281

0326 0968 1795 3137 4278 5182 6460 7381 8483 9330

0388 1286 1829 3162 4299 5442 6938 7631 8500 9497

0495 1290 1853 3176 4341 5464 6941 7640 8515 9539

0503 1298 1986 3326 4454 5467 6953 7871 8967 9583

0526 1339 2304 3533 4651 5711 7032 8092 9040 9902

0600 1477 2753 3833 4723 5865 7172 8135 9051 9975