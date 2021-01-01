Check IBPS RRB officer, office assistant result, allotment list here

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 01: The IBPS RRB officer, office assistant result, allotment list has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The provisional allotment list under the reserve list is subject to the candidates' fulfilment of the criteria for the regional rural bank. The list has been created on the basis of merit-cum preference, the official notice says. For candidates who have scored the same marks, merit is decided in order of birth with serious candidates being placed before, as per the rules.

    The link to check the provisional list and result link will be available until January 30 2021. The result and allotment list is available on ibps.in.

    How to check IBPS RRB officer, office assistant result, allotment list:

    • Go to ibps.in
    • Click on the scrolling result link
    • Enter required details
    • Enter
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    X