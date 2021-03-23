Check direct link to download IBPS PO scorecard for main exam

CBSE Board Exams: Class 10, 12 students to get a chance to apply for improvement in one subject

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 23: The IBPS PO scorecard for the main exam has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Candidates who took the main exam can check the results from the IBPS website and the results will remain online till March 30 2021. Candidates who qualified the main exam will have to appear for the interview. The IBPS scorecard for the main exam is available on ibps.in.

Direct link to check IBPS PO scorecard for main exam: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crppo10jul20/resqcxpoia_mar21/login.php?appid=6dccce79b1230a6baa0a04e5fc5c12f4