YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Check direct link to download IBPS PO scorecard for main exam

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 23: The IBPS PO scorecard for the main exam has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Check direct link to download IBPS PO scorecard for main exam

    Candidates who took the main exam can check the results from the IBPS website and the results will remain online till March 30 2021. Candidates who qualified the main exam will have to appear for the interview. The IBPS scorecard for the main exam is available on ibps.in.

    Direct link to check IBPS PO scorecard for main exam: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crppo10jul20/resqcxpoia_mar21/login.php?appid=6dccce79b1230a6baa0a04e5fc5c12f4

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ibps

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X