Chandra Grahan on Kartik Purnima: Date, India timings, significance

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 24: The last lunar eclipse of 2020 is special as it coincides with Kartik Purnima on November 30.

There are three types of lunar eclipses - total, partial, and penumbral. A penumbral lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon and the Moon moves through the faint, outer part of the Earth's shadow.

Since the shadow is dim, a penumbral lunar eclipse is often mistaken for a regular Full Moon.

In India the people will not be able to view it, as the Moon will be below the horizon. The lunar eclipse will start at 1:04 pm and end at 5:22 pm, according to the Indian timings.

According to Timeanddate.com, much of Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, South America, Pacific and Atlantic will witness the penumbral lunar eclipse provided the weather is clear.

2020 has four lunar eclipses; all penumbral ones. The last three took place on January 10, June 5, July 4.

Eclipse myth in India

In India, there are various myths and superstitions related to eclipses, whether it is solar or lunar. According to the Indian version of a lunar eclipse, a demon named Rahu eats up the moon during an eclipse.

Chandra Grahan 2020: Do's and don'ts

Indians consider lunar eclipse as inauspicious and refrain from eating or cooking during the eclipse.

Pregnant women need to be extra cautious as it is believed that the Negative energies released during the eclipse can cause severe problems to the eyes, skin and hormones.

Usually, food prepared before the eclipse must not be consumed during or after the Eclipse.

During the eclipse, it is believed that negative or harmful rays are circulated in the environment. Hence advised to remain indoors and avoid looking directly at the eclipse. These rays also get absorbed in the food.

The cooked food should be eaten before the eclipse. One should avoid eating and drinking during the eclipse phase too.

In households, people add Tulsi (Basil leaves) to keep drinking water pure. People should also refrain from sleeping during this period.

The last celestial event of 2020 will be the solar eclipse on December 14.