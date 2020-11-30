Chandra Grahan 2020: Is Lunar Eclipse harmful during pregnancy? Know myths and facts

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 30: Skywatchers across the globe will be in for a treat as the fourth and last lunar eclipe of 2020 is set to light up the sky on Monday. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, the Earth, and the Moon align in an almost straight line.

In this scenario, the Earth blocks some of the Sun's light from directly reaching the Moon's surface and covers all or part of the Moon with the outer part of its shadow, also known as the penumbra.

While scientists have encouraged people to enjoy the beautiful sight,existing superstitions and myths among the people in India keep them from witnessing one of the most beautiful phenomena of the universe.

Lunar Eclipse 2020: Why November full moon is also called 'Beaver Moon'

According to the Indian version of a lunar eclipse, a demon named Rahu eats up the moon during an eclipse.

Lunar eclipse myths

Indians consider lunar eclipse as inauspicious and refrain from eating or cooking during the eclipse.

Pregnant women need to be extra cautious Pregnant ladies should not see the Eclipse at all. It is believed that the Negative energies released during the eclipse can cause severe problems to the eyes, skin and hormones.

Usually, food prepared before the eclipse must not be consumed during or after the Eclipse. During the eclipse, it is believed that negative or harmful rays are circulated in the environment. Hence advised to remain indoors and avoid looking directly at the eclipse.

These rays also get absorbed in the food. The cooked food should be eaten before the eclipse.

One should avoid eating and drinking during the eclipse phase too. In households, people add Tulsi (Basil leaves) to keep drinking water pure.

People should also refrain from sleeping during this period.

It is believed that during pregnancy when a pregnant woman watches a lunar eclipse, the baby will have a cleft lip.