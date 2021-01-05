SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Answer Key 2019 released. Here is how to download

CGBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2020 declared on cgbse.nic.in

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 05: The CGBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2020 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results were declared by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education and those who appeared for the examination can use their credentials and check their results.

The CGBSE 10th Supplementary exam 2020 was conducted from November 28 to December 9 2020.

The overall pass percentage for the CGBSE 10th Supplementary Exam 2020 was 77.73 per cent. The results are available on cgbse.nic.in.

How to check CGBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2020:

Go to cgbse.nic.in

Click on the result link

You will be redirected to the login page

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout