CGBSE 10, 12 result 2019: Websites working fine now after crash

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 11: The CGBSE 10, 12 result 2019 have. The results are available on the official website.

Once the results were declared, the websites crashed owing to heavy load on the servers. When we checked, the websites are now up and running and students can check their results.

This year the CGBSE conducted the 10th exam from March 1 to March 23 and the 12th exam from March 2 to March 29 2019. The results once declared can be checked on cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in and examresults.com.

How to check CGBSE 10, 12 result 2019:

Go to cgbse.nic.in , results.cg.nic.in or examresults.com

, or Click on relevant stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout