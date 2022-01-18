UPSC Recruitment 2022: One day left to apply for several vacancies at upsc.gov.in, here's direct link

Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Vacancy, eligibility, fee and more

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 18: Central Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for for imparting training under the Apprentices Act 1961 in the designated trades at Workshops/Units in the jurisdiction of Central Railway against 2,422 slots. Applications complete in all respects should be submitted only ONLINE till 17:00 hours of the closing date.

Central Railway Apprentices Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training.

Central Railway Apprentices Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Opening of Online Application: January 17

Date and time of closing of Online Application: February 16, 5 PM

Central Railway Apprentices Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Mumbai (MMCT): 1,659

Bhusawal 418

Pune: 151

Nagpur: 114

Solapur: 79

Total: 2,422

Central Railway Apprentices Recruitment 2022: Payment of fees

Application fees (Non-refundable) - Rs. 100/- 11.2 Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway. The payment can be made by using debit card / credit card / Internet Banking / SBI Challan etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates.

No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates.

Central Railway Apprentices Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply

The ONLINE application, complete in all respect, can be submitted through ONLINE process to RRC up to 16/02/2022 till 17.00 hrs. No physical copy of the application is required to be sent to RRC. Even if it is received, no cognizance will be given to it.

Read official notice here

Central Railway Apprentices Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates are required to apply ONLINE by visiting www.rrccr.com

Candidates are required to log on to the RRC/CR website and fill up the personal details/BIO-DATA etc carefully.

Candidates have to choose only one cluster and within that cluster he can give units in order of preference.

Candidates have to keep printouts of their Online application. If found eligible, he/she will be called for Document Verification and the print out of Online application is required to be produced at the time of Document Verification.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 16:36 [IST]