CDS Result 2019 declared: Website to check

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 26: The CDS Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

A total of 129 candidates have been declared qualified in the exam that was conducted in February. The CD I exam was held for the admission to the 148th course of the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 207 F (P) Course.

Candidates must note that if they would want to withdraw their application, they should do so between November 26 and December 3. The result is available on https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/FR-CDSI-19-Engl.pdf.