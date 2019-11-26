  • search
    CDS Result 2019 declared: Website to check

    New Delhi, Nov 26: The CDS Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    A total of 129 candidates have been declared qualified in the exam that was conducted in February. The CD I exam was held for the admission to the 148th course of the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 207 F (P) Course.

    Candidates must note that if they would want to withdraw their application, they should do so between November 26 and December 3. The result is available on https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/FR-CDSI-19-Engl.pdf.

