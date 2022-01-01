CCI Recruitment 2022: 12 posts up for grabs, how to apply

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 01: Competition Commission of India (CCI) has invited applications to fill up Joint Director General and Deputy Director General posts. The appointment will be made on foreign service basis for a period of three years.

    Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official site of CCI for 12 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 15, 2022.

    Applicants must be employees of central or state governments, government companies or autonomous bodies or regulatory authorities or universities or academic or research or judicial institutions etc. of central/ state governments. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

    Vacancy Details

    Joint Director General: 4 Posts
    Deputy Director General: 8 Posts

    Eligibility Criteria

    Applicant must have a Bachelor's degree in Law/ Economics/ Commerce/ Business Administration with finance and accounts/ CA/CS/ Cost Accountant or any equivalent degree considered useful by the Selection Committee.

    For more details check official notification

    Pay Scale

    Apart from the basic pay, the posts carry DA, HRA and Transport allowance etc. as per the rates applicable to the Central Government employees from time to time.

    • For Joint Director-General - Rs 1,23,100 to 2,15,900
    • For Deputy Director-General - Rs 78,800 to 2,09,200

    CCI Recruitment 2022: How to apply

    Visit the official CCI website cci.gov.in

    Now download the application and then submit it via offline mode.

    Selection will be purely based on the candidate's interview and the results of these interviews will be declared on the Competition Commission of India's official website.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 1, 2022, 17:17 [IST]
    X