  • search
Trending Coronavirus Rana Kapoor
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CCI Recruitment 2020: Apply for 10 posts including Manager, Engineer, Officer and other

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 10: Cement Corporation of India Ltd. (CCI) is going to release CCI recruitment 2020 and has invited applications for the Manager, Sr. Manager, Dy Manager, Dy General Manager, Addl General Manager, Officer & Engineer posts.

    CCI Recruitment 2020: Apply for 10 posts including Manager, Engineer, Officer and other

    Interested candidates can apply for Rites Limited Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before07 April 2020.

    CCI Recruitment 2020: Job Location

    Minly for its three Cement factories at Tandur (Telangana), Rajan (Himachal Pradesh) and Bokajan (Assam).

    Age Limit

    Check notification for age limit and relaxation.

    Important Date:

    Closing Date: 07 April 2020

    General Manager/Dy. General Manager: 03 Posts

    Manager: 01 Post

    Manager: 01 Post

    Manager: 01 Post

    Officer: 03 Posts

    Engineer: 01 Post

    Eligibility Criteria

    Applicants should possess CA/ICWA/ MBA/ PG Diploma/ MSW/ Engineering Degree in the related fields from recognized board or institute or university.

    General Manager/Dy. General Manager: Full-time Engineering Degree in Chemical/Mechanical.

    Manager: Full-time Engineering Degree in Chemical Engineering.

    Manager: Full-time Engineering Degree in Chemical Engineering.

    Manager: CA/ICWA/Full time 02 years MBA (Finance).

    Officer: CA/ICWA/Full time 02 years MBA (Finance) or Full time 02 years MBA/PG Diploma/MSW in HR/Personnel Management/Labour Welfare/IR.

    Engineer: Engineering degree in Mechanical Engineering.

    How to Apply

    1. Interested candidates can apply through official website cciltd.in
    2. On the Homepage, click 'Career' option from the menu bar & select 'Advertisements' from the drop down
    3. Wait to find the advertisement 'No. CO/01/2020' & click on it.
    4. Notification will open read it and check Eligibility
    5. Get back and select 'Please click here' to download the application form.
    6. Fill up all necessary fields and post them to the given address

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    recruitment sarkari naukri

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X