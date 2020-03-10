CCI Recruitment 2020: Apply for 10 posts including Manager, Engineer, Officer and other

New Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 10: Cement Corporation of India Ltd. (CCI) is going to release CCI recruitment 2020 and has invited applications for the Manager, Sr. Manager, Dy Manager, Dy General Manager, Addl General Manager, Officer & Engineer posts.

Interested candidates can apply for CCI Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 07 April 2020.

CCI Recruitment 2020: Job Location

Minly for its three Cement factories at Tandur (Telangana), Rajan (Himachal Pradesh) and Bokajan (Assam).

Age Limit

Check notification for age limit and relaxation.

Important Date:

Closing Date: 07 April 2020

General Manager/Dy. General Manager: 03 Posts

Manager: 01 Post

Officer: 03 Posts

Engineer: 01 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants should possess CA/ICWA/ MBA/ PG Diploma/ MSW/ Engineering Degree in the related fields from recognized board or institute or university.

General Manager/Dy. General Manager: Full-time Engineering Degree in Chemical/Mechanical.

Manager: Full-time Engineering Degree in Chemical Engineering.

Manager: CA/ICWA/Full time 02 years MBA (Finance).

Officer: CA/ICWA/Full time 02 years MBA (Finance) or Full time 02 years MBA/PG Diploma/MSW in HR/Personnel Management/Labour Welfare/IR.

Engineer: Engineering degree in Mechanical Engineering.

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply through official website cciltd.in On the Homepage, click 'Career' option from the menu bar & select 'Advertisements' from the drop down Wait to find the advertisement 'No. CO/01/2020' & click on it. Notification will open read it and check Eligibility Get back and select 'Please click here' to download the application form. Fill up all necessary fields and post them to the given address