CBSE Result 2022: Class 10, 12 results likely today: How to check

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 20: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the CBSE Result 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations on Wednesday.

Once announced, students can check the CBSE 12th result 2022, CBSE Class 10, Class 12 results on the official websites.

Ahead of the announcement of the board results, CBSE has launched a new portal called 'Pariksha Sangam' to help students keep track of exam-related activities.

CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2022: Check on digilocker

This year, the term 'FAIL' has been replaced by the term 'ESSENTIAL REPEAT' by the board. Hence, no candidates will see the term 'fail' in their results.

CBSE Results: Where to check

results.cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results: How to check

Go to the official websites -- cbse.gov.in , cbseresults.nic.in

, Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2022 link

Fill in the required credentials like roll number

Submit and download the CBSE 2022 result

Take a print out for future references.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results: How to check Via Umang App

Open Umang Application on your phone.

Sign in using the login credentials such as a registered mobile number.

Now click on, "All Services."

Now click on, the "CBSE" option.

Click on the Class for which you want to check results.

Enter your roll number and other credentials.

Your Class 10th Term 2 Result or Class 12th Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Take a print out for future references.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results: How to check Via DigiLocker

Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app on your device.

Enter PIN provided by your schools

Enter mobile number

Enter Aadhaar card number

Submit

View account

Download and keep a copy