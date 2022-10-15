CBSE Recruitment 2022 Last Date: Check details here

Dhanteras 2022: What to buy and what not to buy

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 15: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Deputy Secretary (Level 12 of 7th CPC), Assistant Secretary (Level- 11 of 7th CPC), and Analyst (Level- 10 of 7th CPC).

There are a total of 13 vacancies for the mentioned post reserved category-wise, and the recruitment will be on a deputation basis. The period of deputation for the appointment will be considered valid initially for three years extendable further on year to year basis. The following period will be governed by the Gol norms.

CBSE Vacancy 2022 Details

Deputy Secretary: 05 Posts

Assistant Secretary: 08 Posts

Analyst: 10 Posts

CBSE Recruitment 2022 Required Documents

Candidate should have self attested copies of Education qualifications, ACRs of last 5 years, Vigilance clearance, list of Major and Minor penalties imposed during last 10 years along with "No Objection Certificate" for applying for the post and consent of the parent department to the effect that in the event of selection, official will be relieved.

Candidate must have two (02) copies of his/her recent passport size photographs (not more than 03 months old) before applying for any post.

Age Limit

The age limit preferred for the post vacant in the CBSE recruitment 2022 is 56 years as of the closing date of the receipt of applications.

How to apply for the Post in the CBSE Recruitment 2022?

To apply for the post vacant in the CBSE recruitment 2022, candidates will need to log on to http://www.cbse.nic.in , and then click on the "Apply Online" button.

, and then click on the "Apply Online" button. Fill out the application form with all the relevant details and attach all the required documents while submitting the form.

The last date to apply for the CBSE recruitment is 17th October 2022 till midnight.

CBSE Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

No fees are required to be paid, while applying for the above vacancies

Story first published: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 13:31 [IST]