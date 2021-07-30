CBSE Class 12th result 2021 out: How to download marksheet via DigiLocker

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 30: As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced Class 12 results today, students can download their mark sheets via the DigiLocker.

DigiLocker is a digital platform introduced by the government under Digital India Corporation (DIC) targeted at reducing the use of physical documents and enabling agency-wide storage of e-documents. DigiLocker is a network for digitally issuing and verifying records and certificates. To keep all your documents at a secure place and use it in a user-friendly way you can use this app or platform.

CBSE class 12 results out: How to download marksheet via DigiLocker

Go to digilocker.gov.in.

On the Education section of the website, click on 'Central Board Of Secondary Education'.

Now click on Class 12 mark sheet option

Login using your phone number, registered with CBSE

You can access your markssheet

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, July 30, 2021, 14:46 [IST]