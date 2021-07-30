CBSE Class 12th result 2021 out: How to download marksheet via DigiLocker

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 30: As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced Class 12 results today, students can download their mark sheets via the DigiLocker.

    Representational Image
    DigiLocker is a digital platform introduced by the government under Digital India Corporation (DIC) targeted at reducing the use of physical documents and enabling agency-wide storage of e-documents. DigiLocker is a network for digitally issuing and verifying records and certificates. To keep all your documents at a secure place and use it in a user-friendly way you can use this app or platform.

    CBSE class 12 results out: How to download marksheet via DigiLocker

    • Go to digilocker.gov.in.
    • On the Education section of the website, click on 'Central Board Of Secondary Education'.
    • Now click on Class 12 mark sheet option
    • Login using your phone number, registered with CBSE
    • You can access your markssheet

    Story first published: Friday, July 30, 2021, 14:46 [IST]
    X