CBSE Class 12th result 2021 out: How to download marksheet via DigiLocker
New Delhi
New Delhi, July 30: As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced Class 12 results today, students can download their mark sheets via the DigiLocker.
DigiLocker is a digital platform introduced by the government under Digital India Corporation (DIC) targeted at reducing the use of physical documents and enabling agency-wide storage of e-documents. DigiLocker is a network for digitally issuing and verifying records and certificates. To keep all your documents at a secure place and use it in a user-friendly way you can use this app or platform.
- Go to digilocker.gov.in.
- On the Education section of the website, click on 'Central Board Of Secondary Education'.
- Now click on Class 12 mark sheet option
- Login using your phone number, registered with CBSE
- You can access your markssheet
Story first published: Friday, July 30, 2021, 14:46 [IST]