YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: CBSE likely to release class 10, 12 date sheet soon

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 09: CBSE date sheet: Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to release the date sheet for class 10 and class 12 soon. The exam time table is expected to be release on November 20, 2022. Once declared, the CBSE date sheet will be available on the official website.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Usually, CBSE board exam date sheets are released 70 days ahead of exams. The board has already announced the practical exam dates for the next semester.

    The board exams for Class 10 and 12th likely to begin on 15th February 2023.

    How to download CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Timetable:

    Visit the official website of CBSE cbse.gov.in

    On homepage, click on 'Academic Website'

    Now click on tab 'CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2023 Download'

    Once the PDF page of the Date Sheet appears on the screen

    Take a printout and save it for future reference.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    cbse

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 21:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 9, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X