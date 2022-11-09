Delhi enveloped in thick smog with 'very poor' air quality

'Kejriwal ji, if my claims true, you'll resign and retire': Sukesh writes a new letter

Solving Delhi's air pollution problem little difficult but not impossible: Gadkari

IRCTC update: 151 trains cancelled on Nov 09; here is the complete list

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: CBSE likely to release class 10, 12 date sheet soon

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 09: CBSE date sheet: Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to release the date sheet for class 10 and class 12 soon. The exam time table is expected to be release on November 20, 2022. Once declared, the CBSE date sheet will be available on the official website.

Usually, CBSE board exam date sheets are released 70 days ahead of exams. The board has already announced the practical exam dates for the next semester.

The board exams for Class 10 and 12th likely to begin on 15th February 2023.

How to download CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Timetable:

Visit the official website of CBSE cbse.gov.in

On homepage, click on 'Academic Website'

Now click on tab 'CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2023 Download'

Once the PDF page of the Date Sheet appears on the screen

Take a printout and save it for future reference.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 21:54 [IST]