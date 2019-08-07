  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CAT 2019 registration notification: Check fee structure and last date

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 07: The CAT 2019 registrations have begun. More details are available on the official website.

    The registration process begins today and will go on till September 18 2019. The registration process is taking place for those who seek admissions in India's premier institutions including Indian Institute of Management (IIM). Below are the details of the registration schedule, fee structure (tentative) and also how to register. Candidates can register at iimcat.ac.in.

    CAT 2019 registration notification: Check fee structure and last date

    IIM CAT 2019 notification:

    Read more about:

    cat registration

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 11:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue