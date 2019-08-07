Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
CAT 2019 registration notification: Check fee structure and last date
New Delhi
New Delhi, Aug 07: The CAT 2019 registrations have begun. More details are available on the official website.
The registration process begins today and will go on till September 18 2019. The registration process is taking place for those who seek admissions in India's premier institutions including Indian Institute of Management (IIM). Below are the details of the registration schedule, fee structure (tentative) and also how to register. Candidates can register at iimcat.ac.in.
IIM CAT 2019 notification:
- Registration starts: August 7 2019
- Last date to apply: September 18 2019
- Admit card download: October 23 2019
- Exam date: November 24 2019
- General/EWS/NC-OBC: Rs 1,900
- SC/ST/PWD: Rs 950
- Go to iimcat.ac.in
- Check register option and click on it
- Follow procedure and enter all required details
- Complete fee process
- Submit
- View
- Download
- Take a printout
