CAT 2019 exam, city details: Download official notification here

New Delhi, July 29: The CAT 2019 exam details have been released. The same is also available on the official website.

As per the latest update the exam will be held on November 24 2019. The registration will begin from August 7 2019. The application window will remain active for a month. The last date to submit the application is September 18 2019.

"The CAT website, which will go live on July 28, 2019, will contain a section on Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) that addresses some of the commonly asked queries regarding CAT 2019. Candidates may also contact the CAT helpdesk over email or phone," says the latest update by the IIM.

Candidates with a graduate degree from a recognised institute are eligible to apply for the CAT 2019 exam.