    BSF Constable Result 2019: Direct links to check Tekanpur, Jammu, Durg results

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 31: The BSF Constable Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The written test result for the phase 2 exam for the posts of Constable (Tradesmen) for FTR HQ BSF Jammu, BSF Academy, Tekanpur and FTR HQ (SPL OPS) BSF, Bhilai, Distt-Durg (CG) has been declared.

    BSF Constable Result 2019: Direct links to check Tekanpur, Jammu, Durg results

    Those candidates who have qualified will have to appear for the third phase of the recruitment. This would include the medical exam, which would be held on November 18 2019. The admit card for the same would be released shortly. The results are available on bsf.nic.in.

    BSF Constable Result 2019 for Tekanpur: http://bsf.nic.in/doc/results/rl572.pdf

    BSF Constable Result 2019 for Durg: http://bsf.nic.in/doc/results/rl571.pdf

    BSF Constable Result 2019 for Jammu: http://bsf.nic.in/doc/results/rl573.pdf

    bsf results

    Story first published: Thursday, October 31, 2019, 7:47 [IST]
