    Patna, Mar 31: The BSEB Matric Result 2022 will be released by the Bihar Board today. The BSEB 10th Result 2022 once released will be available on the official website.

    The BSEB 10th Result 2022 result will be declared at 3 pm today. The direct links to access the results have been provided below.

    BSEB Bihar Matric (10th) Result 2022 to be declared today at this time

    The intermediate result had been released on March 16. A total of 80.15 per cent students cleared the Class 12 exams this year.

    Students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks to clear the class 10 exams. Candidates should also score minimum passing marks in all individual subjects. Those who do not secure the minimum marks to pass in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental or supplementary exam. Last year the pass percentage in the BSEB Class 10 exam was 78.17 per cent.

    The BSEB Matric Result 2022 once released will be available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 13:04 [IST]
