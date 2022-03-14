YouTube
    BSEB 12th result 2022: Check estimated date

    Patna, Mar 14: The BSEB 12th result 2022 is ikely to be released this month. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    BSEB 12th result 2022: Check estimated date

    The tentative date is between March 16 and 17. The board had completed the evaluation process on March 8 itself anti has been confirmed by the officials that the BSEB is conducting the interviews of the toppers. This would go on till March 15, following which the results will be declared.

    "The result preparation process is on, it's too early to say when intermediate exam result will be announced. Will notify the result date, once confirmed," BSEB spokesperson, Rajeev Dwivedi told Careers360. The BSEB 12th result 2022 once declared will be available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

    Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 13:42 [IST]
    X