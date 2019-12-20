  • search
    BPSC Assistant Engineer Main exam answer key 2019: Direct links for all papers

    New Delhi, Dec 20: The BPSC Assistant Engineer Main exam answer key 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The answer keys have been released for all papers. Candidates who submit the objections will also be required to submit adequate proof to back their claim. The objections should reach the office of the Commission by 5 pm on December 27, 2019. Candidates must mention the name of the exam on the envelope and send it by speed post.

    Candidates are requested to send their objections to Secretary-cum-Exam Controller

    Bihar Public Service Commission, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg (Bailey Road)

    Patna - 800001.

    Direct link to download BPSC assistant Engineer Main exam answer key 2019:

    General Hindi: http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Answer-Key-(Provisional)-03-04-2017-GH.pdf

    General English: http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Answer-Key-(Provisional)-03-04-2017-GE.pdf

    General Studies: http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Answer-Key-(Provisional)-03-04-2017-GS.pdf

    General Engineering Science: http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Answer-Key-(Provisional)-03-04-2017-GES.pdf

    Mechanical Engineering (Paper V): http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Answer-Key-(Provisional)-03-04-2017-ME5.pdf

    Mechanical Engineering (Paper VI): http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Answer-Key-(Provisional)-03-04-2017-ME6.pdf

    Civil Engineering (Paper V): http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Answer-Key-(Provisional)-04-2017-CE5.pdf

    Civil Engineering (Paper VI): http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Answer-Key-(Provisional)-04-2017-CE6.pdf

