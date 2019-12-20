BPSC Assistant Engineer Main exam answer key 2019: Direct links for all papers
New Delhi, Dec 20: The BPSC Assistant Engineer Main exam answer key 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.
The answer keys have been released for all papers. Candidates who submit the objections will also be required to submit adequate proof to back their claim. The objections should reach the office of the Commission by 5 pm on December 27, 2019. Candidates must mention the name of the exam on the envelope and send it by speed post.
Candidates are requested to send their objections to Secretary-cum-Exam Controller
Bihar Public Service Commission, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg (Bailey Road)
Patna - 800001.
Direct link to download BPSC assistant Engineer Main exam answer key 2019:
General Hindi: http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Answer-Key-(Provisional)-03-04-2017-GH.pdf
General English: http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Answer-Key-(Provisional)-03-04-2017-GE.pdf
General Studies: http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Answer-Key-(Provisional)-03-04-2017-GS.pdf
General Engineering Science: http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Answer-Key-(Provisional)-03-04-2017-GES.pdf
Mechanical Engineering (Paper V): http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Answer-Key-(Provisional)-03-04-2017-ME5.pdf
Mechanical Engineering (Paper VI): http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Answer-Key-(Provisional)-03-04-2017-ME6.pdf
Civil Engineering (Paper V): http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Answer-Key-(Provisional)-04-2017-CE5.pdf
Civil Engineering (Paper VI): http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Answer-Key-(Provisional)-04-2017-CE6.pdf