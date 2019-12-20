BPSC Assistant Engineer Main exam answer key 2019: Direct links for all papers

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 20: The BPSC Assistant Engineer Main exam answer key 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The answer keys have been released for all papers. Candidates who submit the objections will also be required to submit adequate proof to back their claim. The objections should reach the office of the Commission by 5 pm on December 27, 2019. Candidates must mention the name of the exam on the envelope and send it by speed post.

Candidates are requested to send their objections to Secretary-cum-Exam Controller

Bihar Public Service Commission, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg (Bailey Road)

Patna - 800001.

Direct link to download BPSC assistant Engineer Main exam answer key 2019:

General Hindi: http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Answer-Key-(Provisional)-03-04-2017-GH.pdf

General English: http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Answer-Key-(Provisional)-03-04-2017-GE.pdf

General Studies: http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Answer-Key-(Provisional)-03-04-2017-GS.pdf

General Engineering Science: http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Answer-Key-(Provisional)-03-04-2017-GES.pdf

Mechanical Engineering (Paper V): http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Answer-Key-(Provisional)-03-04-2017-ME5.pdf

Mechanical Engineering (Paper VI): http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Answer-Key-(Provisional)-03-04-2017-ME6.pdf

Civil Engineering (Paper V): http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Answer-Key-(Provisional)-04-2017-CE5.pdf

Civil Engineering (Paper VI): http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Answer-Key-(Provisional)-04-2017-CE6.pdf