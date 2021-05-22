Will CBSE class 12 board exams 2021 be cancelled? Rajnath Singh to hold crucial meet at 11.30 am tomorrow

Super Blood Moon on May 26: All you need to know

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 22: Will CBSE class 12 board exams be cancelled? Union Minister Rajnath Singh will hold chair a meeting with Group of Ministers (GOM) and all State Education Ministers on upcoming Board Examination tomorrow.

"PM has desired that any decision affecting the careers of his beloved students has to be taken in wide consultations with all State Governments and Stakeholders. I recently held a meeting with the State Education Secretaries in this regards," tweeted Union Education Minister.

The consultative process will be further strengthened through a high level meeting to be chaired by Hon'ble Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also to be attended by my cabinet colleagues Smriti Irani

and Prakash Javdekar.

All the State Government Education Ministers and Secretaries have been requested to attend this meeting and to share their valuable views with regards to upcoming examinations. This virtual meeting will take place at 11.30 AM on 23rd May, 2021. (3/4) — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 22, 2021

"All the State Government Education Ministers and Secretaries have been requested to attend this meeting and to share their valuable views with regards to upcoming examinations. This virtual meeting will take place at 11.30 AM on 23rd May, 2021," he added.

"Friends, I need "YOUR" valuable suggestions too. You can send them on my twitter handle," he further said.

Students, teachers, parents and politicians are urging the CBSE to either cancel the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Board Eams 2021 or to hold the Board Exams 2021 in online mode amid second wave of covid scare.

It is to be noted that many Class 12 students have been tweeting the CBSE board, Prime Minister's Office, and Union Education Ministry seeking the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Considering that the pandemic is four times worse than what it was last year, there is a good chance that the exams may be scrapped.

Meanwhile, a CBSE official, while speaking to a leading portal clarified that the CBSE and the Ministry of Education will take any further call in this regard in June. However, he hinted that if the situation worsens, the CBSE may follow the assessment plan of class 10, 'but it's too early to say'.

As India witnessing a upward trend of covid-19 cases, will the government bow down to pressure from the students? This remains to be seen. CBSE practical exams are usually conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March.

Amid pandemic, the board exams were cancelled last year and the results were announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. Both the Central Board of Secondary Education and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations decided to do away with a merit list last year.