Board Exam results 2019: Check All India Results date and websites

New Delhi, Apr 24: The Board Exam results 2019 will be declared soon. You check the results once declared on the official website.

Here we give you the complete list of Board Exam results 2019 which are to be declared over the next couple of days.

Board Exam Results 2019: Check All India Exam result:

CBSE 10th, 12th result 2019: The results would be declared in the second week of May 2019. The results once declared will be available on cbse.nic.in

ISCE, ISC results 2019: The results would be declared in the second week of May in the online mode, The results once declared will be available on cisce.org

UP Board 10th, 12th results 2019: The results would be declared by April 27. The results once declared will be available on http://upresults.nic.in

Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th results 2019: The results will be declared in the third week of May for the 12th class and in the second week of June for 10th class. The results once declared will be available on http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Haryana Board 10th, 12th Results 2019: The results would be declared in the third week of May. The results once declared will be available on http://www.bseh.org.in

Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results 2019: The results would be declared in the second week of May 2019. The results once declared will be available on http://results.cg.nic.in

Assam Board 10th, 12th results 2019: The results would be declared in the last week of May. The results once declared will be available on http://ahsec.nic.in

Goa Board Results 2019: The results will be declared in the last week of April. The results once declared will be available on gbshe.org

Gujarat Board 10th, 12th Results 2019: The results would be declared in the second week of May for Class 12 and last week of May for Class 10. The results once declared will be available on gseb.org

Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th result 2019: The results would be declared in the first week of June for Class 12 and second week of June for Class 10. The results once declared will be available on www.jac.nic.in

Kerala SSC, DHSE Result 2019: The results would be declared in the second week of May for Class 12 and in the first week of May for Class 10.

Madhya Pradesh 10, 12th result 2019: The results would be declared the results in the second week of may. The results once declared will be available on mpbse.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC, SSC results 2019: The results would be declared in the last week of May for HSC and second week of June 2019 for SSC. The results once declared will be available on mahresult.nic.in

Manipur HSLC, 12th results 2019: The results will be declared in the first week of May for Class 12 and last week of May for HSLC. The results once declared will be available on manresults.nic.in

The results will be declared in the first week of May for Class 12 and last week of May for HSLC. The results once declared will be available on MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Results 2019: The results will be declared in the second and last week of May for HSSLC and SSLC respectively. The results once declared will be available on megresults.nic.in