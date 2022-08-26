With pollution season approaching, Delhi govt decides to launch 15-point action plan to fight it

NEET-UG medical entrance exam results to be out on September 7

Now, IT dept going into 'new areas' to check tax evasion

Biker dies in a road accident in north Delhi

New Delhi

oi-PTI

New Delhi, Aug 26: A 24-year-old helper-cum-cook at a five star hotel died when he was hit by a pickup van after he slipped while trying to save a dog in north Delhi's Wazirabad area, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul, a resident of Biharipur, they said.

Police said they received information around 11.29 pm on Thursday about a motorcyclist found in an injured condition on Pusta Road.

People at the spot said that the victim slipped while trying to save a street dog, they said.

The man was then hit by a passing pickup van. He received injuries on his head and succumbed at the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Bengaluru: 9 people, including 3 children, killed in jeep-truck accident in Tumakuru

A crime team visited the spot was analysing CCTV cameras installed there, he said, adding a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Wazirabad police station.

The man died due to a head injury and no helmet was found at the spot, police said, adding the investigation is underway.

The deceased was unmarried and worked as a helper-cum-cook in Leela Hotel near Karkardooma Court for the past one year. His father works in the kitchen of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital hospital here, the police added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, August 26, 2022, 16:05 [IST]