Beware the FCI job notice is fake

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 31: The FCI has warned candidate about a fake job notice. More details are available on the official website.

The fake job notice with advertisement number No. 01/2020 notifying the JE, Steno, typist and assistant recruitment has been in circulation.

The Food Corporation of India said, " it has come to the notice of Food Corporation of India (FCI) that unscrupulous elements are trying to deceive candidates/ General Public through fake recruitment advertisements/ call letters/ appointment letters/ fictitious messages in the name securing jobs in the Food Corporation of India."

This is to inform the General Public that the ongoing recruitment process of FCI is conducted through online mode of examination conducted by the Corporation only through its official website www.fci.gov.in and the recruitment notifications are widely advertised in the print media in National/Local Newspapers, including Employment News," the FCI also said.