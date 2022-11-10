Delhi AQI remains 'very poor' but parts of NCR breathe better

DigiLocker users can now store Ayushman Bharat health records: Here's how to do it

BEL Jobs 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility and other details

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 10: BEL jobs 2022: Bharat Electronics Limited vacancies have been announced to recruit for Trainee and Project Engineer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BEL.

The last date to apply for BEL jobs is 23 November 2022.

This BEL recruitment drive is being held to fill up 111 posts in the organisation.

Vacancy Details

Trainee Engineer-I: 33 posts

Project Engineer-I: 39 posts

Trainee Engineer-I: 17 posts

Project Engineer-I: 22 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Trainee Engineer - I: The age should not be more than 28 years for General & EWS candidates. The upper age limit will be relaxation for OBC candidates by 03 years and SC/ST Candidates by 05 years. For Candidates belonging to PwBD category having minimum 40% disability or more will get 10 years relaxation in upper age limit in addition to the relaxation applicable to the categories mentioned above.

Project Engineers- I: The age should not be more than 32 years for General & EWS candidates. The upper age limit will be relaxation for OBC candidates by 03 years and SC/ST candidates by 05 years. For candidates belonging to PwBD category having minimum 40% disability or more will get 10 years relaxation in upper age limit in

addition to the relaxation applicable to the categories mentioned above.

SSLC/ SSC/ ISC mark card and any other valid document as proof of date of birth.

Selection Process

Candidates meeting the specified criteria as mentioned above in the advertisement will be communicated

to attend the Written Test for 85 marks.

Candidates will be short-listed for the interviews in the order of merit based on the performance in the

written test, in the ratio of 1:5. Interviews will be conducted subsequently and will be for 15 marks.

The list of candidates shortlisted for the Written Test/ Interview, will be posted on the BEL Website.

Candidates are required to comply with the instructions indicated in the call letter.

Application Fees

Trainee Engineer: Candidates belonging to General/ OBC/ EWS category are required to pay Rs. 150/- plus 18% GST as an application fee.

Project Engineer: Candidates belonging to General/ OBC/ EWS category are required to pay Rs. 400/- plus 18% GST as an application fee.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 21:57 [IST]