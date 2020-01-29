BDU Result 2019: Direct link to check Bharatidasan University result

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 29: The BDU Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

BDU results for B.Sc. 2006-2018 batches have been released. It may be recalled that the BDU had released the Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) and Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A) results this month.

Bharathidasan University established in February 1982, and was named after the great revolutionary Tamil Poet, Bharathidasan (1891-1964). The University's motto reads, " we will create a brave new world." The results are available on http://www.bdu.ac.in/examinations/results/regular/ug/.