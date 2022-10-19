Bandi Chhor Diwas 2022: Date, History, Significance

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 19: As the country celebrates Diwali, the festival that symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, the day holds special significance for Sikhs as it marks the release of the sixth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Hargobind Singh, from Gwalior Fort.

It was on this day in 1619 A D when Guru ji was freed along with 52 Hindu kings. The day is known as "Bandi Chhor" Diwas (Prisoner Liberation Day ) across Punjab.

Bandhi Chhor Diwas literally translates as Prisoner Release Day. "Bandi" means "imprisoned", "Chhor" means "release" and "Divas" means "day".

Centre's Diwali gift for farmers: MSP for six crops hiked

Bandi Chhor Diwas: Date

This year Bandi Chhor Divas falls on Monday 24 October 2022.

The day falls in October or November, coinciding with Hindu Diwali, the festival of lights celebrated across Punjab. Sikhs celebrate Bandi Chhor Divas by the lighting up of homes and Gurdwaras, celebratory processions (nagar kirtan), and langar (community kitchen).

It is a prominent Sikh festival along with Vaisakhi, Hola Mohalla and Gurpurab.

Bandi Chhor Diwas: History and significance

Guru Hargobind Sahib's father Guru Arjan Dev, the fifth guru of Sikhs, was arrested under the orders of the Mughal Emperor Jahangir. Historians consider it as no more than religious bigotry as was asked to convert to Islam. The Mughal ruler was threatened by the rising popularity of the Sikh religion.

His refusal led to his torture and execution in 1606 CE. Arjan Singh's death became a defining moment in the history of India and Sikhs. On June 1606, Guru Hargobind, succeeded his father as the next Guru of Sikhs. At his succession ceremony, he put on two swords: one indicated his resolve to maintain spiritual authority (piri) and the other, his temporal authority (miri).

Guru Hargobind was against the oppression of the Mughal rule and advised Sikhs and Hindus to arm and fight.

In 1612, Guru Hargobind too was arrested and there are different versions on how the Sikh Guru was imprisoned at Gwalior Fort by Jahangir.

Few historians believe that when Murtaja Khan, Nawab of Lahore, noticed that the Guru had constructed the Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, 'The Throne of the Almighty', at Amritsar, and was also strengthening his army, he informed the Mughal Emperor Jahangir about this, thus leading to Hargobind's arrest.

Others believe that Sikh Guru was making preparations to avenge his father's death. When Jahangir heard about this he at once sent Wazir Khan and Guncha Beg to Amritsar to arrest Guru Hargobind.

Bandi Chhor Divas was celebrated when Guru Hargobind sahib ji was released from Gwalior prison. He also secured the release of 52 kings and princes.

The Sikh guru is hailed for releasing all 52 innocent rulers to safety without any signs of war or battle.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 9:09 [IST]